34 New COVID-19 Community Cases In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health is reporting 34 new COVID-19 cases in the county since the report on Monday. Of the 34 new community cases, 16 are hospitalized including 5 new hospitalizations, all who are unvaccinated. One previously reported case has been transferred to their home jurisdiction. There are 204 active cases a decrease of 12 from yesterday. Public Health noted at the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisor’s meeting this morning there were 15 currently hospitalized at Adventist Health Sonora including two on ventilators.

The gender and age breakdown for the 34 community cases is 4 females and 4 males 0-17 years of age, 5 females and 4 males age 18-29, 2 females and 2 males age 30-39, 1 female and 4 ages 40-49, 1 female and 2 males age 50-59, 1 female and 3 males age 60-69, and 1 female age 70 to 79. Since July 15th there have been 78 cases age 17 and under with 32 females and 37 males identified July 26 – Aug 2. As detailed here on July 28 public health noted some cases at summer camps.

A total of 2 of the 34 new cases were vaccinated, 1 with Pfizer, and 1 with Moderna. Out of 497 cases since June 15 when the first vaccinated individual was reported to have a break-through Covid infection 43 total have been identified; 20 Moderna, 14 Pfizer, 5 J&J, 2 not identified and 2 others partially vaccinated. A total of 21,805 Tuolumne residents are fully vaccinated and 3,411 are partially vaccinated.

The California department of corrections reports 108 active cases at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC). A total of 68% of the 3,328 inmates the prison manages, which includes all southern fire camps, are fully vaccinated and 1,417 inmate cases have been resolved. The associated staff of 1,177 is 39% are fully vaccinated.

The State testing site at the Tuolumne Memorial Hall is open Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. Expanded days of operation are expected to be implemented next week and will include testing Friday through Tuesday from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. In addition, the site is in the process of being relocated to Sonora, Tuolumne Public Health says they will release more information as details are confirmed. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are accepted. Please note that the site may close briefly for meal breaks. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available through Rapid Care or the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contacting your healthcare provider.

Vaccine appointments can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for children ages 12 to 17. If you have questions about MyTurn and the registration process, call Tuolumne Public Health at 533-7440 or email Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov

Tuolumne County Public Health continues to strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, and staying when sick will help slow the spread of the virus. The California Department of Public Health and local COunty Health Department issued statewide masking guidance for universal masking indoors as detailed here. Adventist Health detailed their response to the situation here. Tuolumne County has reinstated the mask mandate for those entering its county government buildings detailed here.

Calaveras has 23 new cases since yesterday, 47 active cases and two hospitalizations, Mariposa has 9 new cases, 33 active cases and three residents hospitalized with COVID-19.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 8/2 91 24 2,025 39 Calaveras 8/3 47 23 2,344 58 Mariposa 8/3 33 9 530 7 Mono 8/3 29 13 1,079 5 Stanislaus 8/3 1,114 120 59,756 1,097 Tuolumne 8/3 204 34 4,691 73 For other county-level statistics view our page here.