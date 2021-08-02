Tuolumne County Supervisors To Discuss Budget In A Series Of Meetings

Board of Supervisors (left to right) Dist. 5 Jaron Brandon, Dist. 1 David Goldemberg, Dist. 2 Ryan Campbell, Dist. 3 Anaiah Kirk and Dist. 4 Kathleen Haff View Photo

Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne County Supervisors will be discussing all things dollars and cents in a series of budget-related meetings that will start tomorrow and throughout the week. First, on the agenda, Tuesday is the Covid recovery dollars. $10.6 million must be spent over the next three years. A recent public hearing took place about those funds with members of the community voicing support for using it to bolster law enforcement efforts. The full story about that hearing can be found here.

On Wednesday the Supervisors will be hearing from various agencies including the Fire Department, Sheriff’s Office, Animal Control, Probation, District Attorney, & Public Defender.

On Thursday the Supervisors will be hearing from Health & Human Services Agency, Public Works, Roads, Solid Waste, Airports, Air Pollution Control, and Agriculture.

And the last meeting will take place on Friday with Community Development, Auditor-Controller, County Clerk, Elections, Treasurer, Office of Revenue Recovery, Assessor, Recorder, Archives, Business Innovation & Assistance, County Counsel, and County Administrator’s Office: Administration, Office of Emergency Services, Human Resources, Information Technology, Facilities, Veteran Services, Recreation and Libraries.

As a reminder to anyone who wants to attend these meetings, the mask mandate for Tuolumne County buildings is back in effect due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases