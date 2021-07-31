Update: Several Fires in Jenny Lind Area, Evacuation Underway

Update at 5:40 p.m.: A total of six fires were sparked along Milton and Jenny Lind roads by a Ford truck pulling a trailer that got caught up in wires that then dragged on the roadway, according to the CHP. The fire in Jenny Lind named the “Milton Fire” has forced residents from their homes along Man and Baldwin streets, and Hunt Road. There is no word on its size, but there are reports of burnt structures.

Another fire south of Jenny Lind and north of the Town of Milton dubbed the “Robie Fire” is 200 acres, accord to CAL Fire dispatch. It is burning along Milton Road, between South Gulch Road and Landford Pacheco roads. More resources have been called to that scene.

All traffic is being diverted from Milton and Hunt roads, as they are closed in that area. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Original post at 5:15 p.m.: Jenny Lind, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to several vegetation fires in the Jenny Lind area.

The CHP is reporting that a truck hauling a trailer got caught up in some wire and sparked as many as six fires along Milton and Jenny Lind roads. Evacuations are underway for residents along Man and Baldwin streets, and Hunt Road. Also, Milton and Hunt roads are closed to traffic in the area. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.