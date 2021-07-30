42 New Community COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health is reporting 42 new COVID cases in the county since the report yesterday, all are community cases. There are 148 active cases, a previous case has been re-hospitalized and a total of 6 cases are hospitalized. Two cases have been removed from the case count, according to public health officials one was a case from another county and the other was a duplicate.

The gender and age breakdown for the 42 community cases is 4 females and 9 males 0-17 years of age, 2 females and 5 males age 18-29, 3 females and 5 males age 30-39, 2 females and 1 male age 50-59, 2 females and 6 males age 60-69, 2 females age 70 to 79 and 1 male age 80-99. Five of the new cases were vaccinated, two with Moderna, three with Pfizer. In total out of 339 cases since June 15 when the first vaccinated individual was reported to have a break-through Covid infection 29 total have been identified; 15 Moderna, 7 Pfizer, 3 J&J, 2 not identified and 2 others were partially vaccinated. A total of 21,805 Tuolumne residents are fully vaccinated and 3,411 are partially vaccinated.

Public health states “As we continue to see a rise in positive cases, we are strongly encouraging the public to get vaccinated for COVID-19. While we are seeing breakthrough vaccinated cases, those who are vaccinated are far less likely to experience severe symptoms and become hospitalized. The risk of severe illness and hospitalization is higher amongst those who are unvaccinated. We also strongly encourage continued safety measures such as masking in public settings, getting tested if you have been exposed or have attended large gatherings, and staying home when you are sick. All of these measures will help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

The California department of corrections reports 75 active cases at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC). A total of 67% of the 3,342 inmates the prison manages, which includes all southern fire camps, are fully vaccinated and 1,412 inmate cases have been resolved. The associated staff of 1,176 is 39% fully vaccinated.

Vaccine appointments can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for children ages 12 to 17. If you have questions about MyTurn and the registration process, call Tuolumne Public Health at 533-7440 or email Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov

The California Department of Public Health issued statewide masking guidance as detailed here. Adventist Health detailed their response to the situation here.

Calaveras has 9 new cases, 29 active cases and one hospitalization, Mariposa has 2 new cases, 17 active cases and one hospitalization.