Highways Back Open Near Tamarack Fire

Markleeville, CA — Caltrans confirms that everything went as planned this morning and Highways 4 and 89 are back open near the Tamarack Fire area.

Both reopened at 7am. Caltrans reminds travelers that there is no access to the US Forest Service lands in the fire area.

Officials add, “Be advised firefighting work on the Tamarack Fire is still being done in many areas. Best to avoid the area, but if you must travel, use caution and reduce speeds on roadways as firefighting vehicles will also be sharing the road.”

Also, beginning this Saturday, July 31 through Monday August 2, utility companies may do periodic two-hour closures to repair infrastructure and restore services. It could happen, unannounced, anytime between 10am-10pm on those days.