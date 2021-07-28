Two Highways Closed By Tamarack Fire To Reopen

Tamarack Fire in Alpine County 6:45 pm 7-27-21 View Photo

Alpine County, CA – Two highways shut down by flames from the Tamarack Fire in Alpine County will reopen tomorrow.

Motorists will once again be able to travel over Highway 4 and 89. Caltrans and the CHP will reopen those roadways to through traffic at 7 a.m., Wednesday, July 28. Notably, there will be no access to the United States Forest Service (USFS) lands.

Travelers are advised firefighting work continues in many areas. Caltrans recommends it is “best to avoid the area, but if you must travel, use caution and reduce speeds on roadways as firefighting vehicles will also be sharing the road.”

Besides fire crews, utility companies will also have units in the area working to restore services and repair damaged equipment. Without notice, those repairs could force road closures of up to 2 hours over the weekend. That work is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, July 31, through Monday, August 2.

Regarding the lightning strike Tamarack Fire, its containment has grown today from 45-percent on Monday to 54-percent today. The acreage only increased by 339 for a total of 68,103 acres. Yesterday, most evacuation orders were lifted, as reported here. Forest Fire officials estimate crews will have full containment on August 31st.