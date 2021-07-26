Evacuees Allowed To Re-enter Tamarack Fire Area

Tamarack Fire Map View Photo

Markleeville, CA — The Tamarack Fire in Alpine County is up to 67,764 acres and there is 45-percent containment.

As progress is made, most of the earlier evacuation orders have been lifted, such as those in and around the community of Markleeville. The only evacuation orders still in place related to the fire are for Blue Lakes Road, Blue Lakes Campgrounds and the Highway 4 corridor between Highway 89 and Ebbetts Pass. Those re-entering areas are asked to use extreme caution. Of note, residents must have an ID or utility bill showing proof of residence to go past the Highway 88 road closure.

Road Closures

-Highway 88 is closed from the Nevada Stateline to Pickets Junction

-State Route 89 from the junction of Highway 88 to Highway 395

-State Route 4 from the junction of Statue Route 89 to Ebbetts Pass

Governor Gavin Newsom has also issued a state of emergency declaration for Alpine County.