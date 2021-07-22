Sonora Police vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA – An argument could have turned deadly after a loaded gun was used to threaten a woman’s life, according to Sonora Police

A call from the woman’s son recently to police dispatch reported a domestic disturbance with a gun. The son added that he had received a Facebook message from his mother for help. It stated that she and her boyfriend, 48-year-old Keith Ellis, were in an altercation and that he had a loaded shotgun and was threatening her.

Officers raced to the scene in the 400 block of North Stewart Street and upon their arrival questioned the woman and Ellis. The woman detailed to officers that she was involved in an argument with Ellis when he suddenly went and got his shotgun. He loaded it in front of her and then he threatened to kill her with it.

Ellis was arrested without incident for felony threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize. His bail is set at $25,000.