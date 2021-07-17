Red Flag Warning Issued For The Central Sierra Nevada Foothills

Lightning at night View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Central Sierra Nevada and the Central Sierra Nevada Foothills from 11 AM Sunday through 5 PM Monday.

Meanwhile, a Fire Weather Watch remains in effect for the Mother Lode, the Stanislaus National Forest and the Northern San Joaquin Valley from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

A northerly surge of monsoonal moisture Sunday through Monday will provide a favorable environment for thunderstorm development in the foothills and mountains along with a high fire danger. The best thunderstorm potential will be over the mountains. Isolated thunderstorms may also develop in the Central Valley.

Scattered thunderstorms with little or no rainfall, could be accompanied by an abundant amount of cloud to ground lightning.

The combination of parched fuels and dry lightning could easily ignite new fires within the Warning area.

Gusty and erratic winds up to forty mph are possible in the vicinity of thunderstorms. A combination of the winds and the terrain could cause the rapid spread of new and existing fires.

The best chance for thunderstorms will be Sunday night into Monday.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of extremely dry fuels, gusty erratic winds and lightning associated with thunderstorms can result in extreme fire behavior.