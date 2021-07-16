Horse Rescue & Equestrian Therapy Center Fundraiser This Saturday

Chester & Push Horse Rescue is a local Horse Rescue & Equestrian Therapy center, located on Fraguero Road near Tuttletown.

Sharon Robinson, CEO of Chester & Push Horse Rescue was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Chester & Push Horse Rescue was inspired three years ago by two senior horses in search of a forever home. The two horses had lost their owner and his final wish was to find them a home where they could live out their golden years together.

Now as a registered charitable 501 (c)(3), Chester & Push Horse Rescue is dedicated to rescuing orphaned, neglected, abused or slaughter bound horses providing them a safe loving environment for them to thrive.

The working ranch offers Equestrian Therapy for adults & children suffering from Depression, Anxiety, Autism, Parkinson’s & other illnesses, in order to help them to thrive. The facility is also for families to enjoy the horses & just take a mental health day. Chester & Push Horse Rescue is an advocate for horses in need of rescue, rehabilitation & adoption. The ranch now has sixteen horses.

On Saturday July 17th, Chester & Push Horse Rescue will be hosting a fundraiser from 10 AM to 2 PM. The event will include horseback riding, BBQ Luncheon, raffle items, full ranch tours and pictures with the horses.

The money they raise tomorrow will go for feed, veterinary care, dental & farrier costs. Chester & Push Horse Rescue rely only on donations, volunteers, sponsors & grants to continue their mission.

Tickets are available on the www.chesterandpushhorserescue.org website.

Adult tickets are $25. Kids are just $10 and children under the age of five are free.

For more information, call Sharon at 209-454-9293.

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.