Mid-July Events In The Mother Lode

Bring plenty of water if you are visiting or going out to the many local events coming up as temperatures will remain very hot into next week.

The Tuolumne Library Summer Reading program continues at the main Sonora library and the other branches as detailed here.

Tonight, Thursday, July 15 is the 3rd Thursday of the month and the Sonora Elks Lodge is hosting their monthly Taco Night as detailed here.

Tonight is also the Twain Harte Mountain Air Market from 4:00 pm till 7:30 pm. Later on Saturday the Twain Harte Concert In The Pines will feature Jana & Friends at 6 p.m. Details on the bands scheduled for the next week are here.

Certified Farmers Market in Angels Camp is Friday from 5:15 pm to 8:00 pm and the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market

is also Friday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Saturday morning is the Sonora Certified Farmer’s Market and it is a 2nd Saturday Art Night in Downtown Sonora. Starting at 5 pm galleries, restaurants, and shops offer art, live music, performers, and art demonstrations. Look for the banners ​up and down Washington Street.

Saturday at 10 am is the Chester & Push Horse Rescue Boots & Belles Fundraiser for the non-profit organization. They will open up their facility for tours, horseback riding and there will be a barbeque, raffle and photo opportunities. More details are in the events calendar here.

Saturday is also the 40th anniversary of the Annual Tour of the California Alps will close Hwy 4 (Ebbetts Pass) from Markleeville to Lake Alpine from 5 am to 4 pm and Hwy 89 (Monitor Pass) from Markleeville to Hwy 395 from 5 am to Noon.

Keep in mind the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is testing and identified a toxic algal bloom in the Merced River near Hites Cove in Mariposa by El Portal and use caution if you see areas of thick algae as detailed here.

Movie times for Sonora, Angels Camp and Pinecrest are listed in our entertainment section and tickets to Sierra Repertory’s upcoming performance of Shrek the Musical are on sale now.