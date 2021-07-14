Algal Bloom Detected In Merced River

Mariposa, CA– The California Department of Fish and Wildlife(CDFW) conducted a water test along the Merced River near Hites Cove as part of the wadeable streams assessment and results show a high concentration of algae bloom.

The Sierra National Forest would like to inform visitors who like to recreate in those waters to not swim, wade, or allow their pets in that part of the river. This is due to the danger the Toxic Algal mats present that have formed. Algae or cyanobacteria that grow in the water get attached to the bottom of water bodies and can form algal mats. Some species can produce toxins, and if exposed, can pose a risk to humans and their pets. For more information on toxic algal mats visit the Toxic Algal Mat FAQs web page that is located here.