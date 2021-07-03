Supervisor Stopper Will Detail Calaveras Government Actions

San Andreas, CA — The chair of the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors will be the guest on Mother Lode Views this weekend.

Supervisor Benjamin Stopper will detail the latest fiscal year budget that was approved last month. He will also talk about the state of the local economy, the response to COVID-19, the decision to temporarily ban fireworks, and the development of the county’s strategic plan.

Stopper, who represents District Five, has been serving as Board Chair since January.