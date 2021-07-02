TUD Paving Project To Impact Travel In Two Tuolumne County Areas

Road work ahead sign View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) paving work in Tuolumne County continues to impact travel.

As reported here on Monday, crews are working in several areas of the county, including Sonora, through Friday, July 2nd. TUD adds that additional paving is also scheduled at various locations in Tuolumne City and Ponderosa Hills with work continuing into next week.

The operating hours in those areas are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning Friday, July 2, and resuming on Tuesday, July 6. No specific roadways were named but traffic controls will be in place where work is being done. Motorists can expect up to ten-minute delays in those cone zones.

TUD has contracted with United Pavement Maintenance, Inc. for the road paving projects within the county to finalize repairs on various streets. Drivers are asked to use caution where workers and equipment are being used.