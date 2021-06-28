TUD Paving Projects Will Impact Traffic In Sonora

Crews Paving Road View Photo

Sonora, Ca–Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) has contracted with United Pavement Maintenance, Inc. for road paving projects within Tuolumne County to finalize repairs on various streets throughout the county. Paving is scheduled this week in the Sonora area, the paving will take place from 7 am-5 pm Starting on Wednesday, June 30th through Friday, July 2, 2021. Paving will occur on sections of roads in the following locations.

Wednesday, June 30th

•Roble Road

•Shaws Flat Road

•Macomber Street

•East Cowan

•Leonard Addition Road

Thursday, July 1st

•Green Street

•Intersection of Linoberg Street and Bradford Street

•Stockton Road

•McGowan Street

•Toby Lane

•Gerrymander Avenue

•South Stewart Street

•Hospital Road

Friday, July 2nd

•North Stewart Street

•South Shepherd Street

•East Rose Street

•Lyons Street

•Barretta Street

•East Dodge Lane

•Morning Star Drive

Drivers are asked to use caution and anticipate up to ten minute delays.