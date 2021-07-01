September Date Set For Newsom Recall Election

Governor Gavin Newsom At Dodger Stadium View Photo

Sacramento, CA –California Governor Gavin Newsom’s recall election date has been set.

California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D. certified the recall petition this afternoon. The process required her to notified Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis that of the 2,161,349 signatures submitted, 1,719,900 have been determined to be valid, enough for the recall election to move forward.

The Lieutenant Governor had not less than 60 days nor more than 80 days from the date of the certification to set a date. Kounalakis wasted no time after Weber’s announcement to issue a proclamation declaring the recall election will be on September 14th. The election will determine whether Newsom will be recalled and if the majority vote on the question is to recall, to elect a successor. Click here to view the proclamation.

As reported here, just yesterday the governor announced that he is suing the Secretary of State to make sure his party affiliation is next to his name on the ballot.

Candidates hoping to unseat Newsom include Republican San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox, who lost to him handily in the last election, former Northern California Rep. Doug Ose, and reality TV star and Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner. No Democratic challengers have entered the race.

Also, today, the state Department of Finance released an updated estimate of the cost of the special election to total $276 million.