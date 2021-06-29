California Extends Eviction Moratorium

Sacramento, CA — The state’s eviction moratorium for renters has been pushed to September 30.

It was set to expire on Wednesday. Assembly Bill 832 was signed last night by Governor Gavin Newsom. It also doubles the amount of money in the state’s $5.2 billion rent relief program that clears debt for many low-income renters who have suffered economic hardship during the COVID pandemic. Income qualified tenants will now be eligible for money to cover up to 100-percent of past due payments. It can also cover utility bills. It can cover bills dating back to April of 2020 for income-qualified residents.