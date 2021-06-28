Calaveras Resident Finishes Strong At Miss California Competition

Katherine Sharp, pictured at far right, in Miss California competition View Photo

Fresno, CA — The 2019 Miss Calaveras, Katherine Sharp, had a successful weekend at the Miss California pageant held in Fresno.

The Mountain Ranch resident finished fourth runner-up.

The winner, Jasmine Avalos of Los Angeles, will now represent California in the Miss America pageant.

Sharp, 20, was awarded a $2,500 scholarship for placing in the top five, and also took home a $300 scholarship for winning the Red Carpet competition.

Sharp, a member of the LGBT community, had earlier stated she wanted to use the competition to promote inclusion, including for people with disabilities. During a question about social initiatives, she stated that instead of just having designated seating for people with disabilities, it is important that they be invited to sit at the table.

Sharp technically spent two years as Miss Calaveras, since the 2020 competition was canceled due to COVID-19.

