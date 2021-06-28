California Nears $262-Billion Budget Deal

State Capitol In Sacramento View Photo

Sacramento, CA — The latest budget proposal being negotiated by Governor Gavin Newsom and Democratic legislative leaders includes $1,100 rebate checks for most taxpayers and money to allow kids as young as four to attend kindergarten.

It also includes $1-billion to fight wildfires and $3-billion to combat drought. Specific details regarding how the money would be spent on those intiatives are unclear, however. The budget includes $1.3 billion in funding for healthcare for low-income illegal immigrants over the age of 50. Currently, those under 26 are eligible for the healthcare program. Most state workers are anticipated to receive a raise, but details were also not yet released, as lawmakers have been negotiating with labor unions.

The Associated Press reports the broad spending agreement is for $262-billion. Governor Gavin Newsom has not yet commented on it.

The state Senate and Assembly passed a budget earlier this month in order to meet a Constitutional deadline to still get a paycheck. It did not have the approval of Newsom.

Bills related to the new state budget were filed in the state legislature late Friday, and a vote may take place later this week.