Twain Harte Sewer Leak Not Impacting TUD’s Water Supply

Twain Harte Lake View Photo

Twain Harte, CA – The closure of Twain Harte Lake and a section of Twain Harte Creek on Wednesday due to a sewer leak has raised concerns regarding Tuolumne Utilities District’s (TUD) water supply getting contaminated.

TUD services over 40,000 customers in the county. Interim General Manager Don Perkins relayed, “I spoke with Tom Trott, General Manager of THCSD, this morning to offer any help. TUD’s water supply has not been affected by the sewer spill.” He added, “TUD is evaluating the effects of the spill to the Sullivan Creek watershed which is below Twain Harte. The creek eventually flows into Phoenix Lake,” which is part of TUD’s waters system.

As first reported here yesterday, a resident on Twain Harte Drive discovered the sewer line leak, which consisted of a blockage created by “roots, grease, swiffers and “flushable” wipes.” It allowed about 1,380 gallons of wastewater to flow into the creek, which feeds into the private lake.

“The incident that occurred in Twain Harte is a reminder that grease, wipes and roots are prevalent, and everyone must do their part to be vigilant and mindful of the cost to the system,” Perkins advised. These wipes have been a problem for the district, which has been working to educate the public on the causes of sewer backups, as detailed here.

As a precautionary measure, while waiting for water quality testing results, the lake and a section of the creek have been closed to the public. THCSD hopes to get the green light to reopen those waterways on Monday, June 28th.