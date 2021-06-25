Early Morning Vehicle Chase In Tuolumne

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — There was a law enforcement presence related to a chase in downtown Tuolumne earlier this morning.

Clarke Broadcasting has received questions from community members this morning asking about a truck that sped out of the area.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Deputy Nicco Sandelin, relays, “At 3am this morning, deputies spotted a stolen vehicle in the area of Hayden Road and Tuolumne Road North. When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to yield. A short pursuit ensued but was terminated when the deputy lost sight of the vehicle. An area search was conducted but the vehicle was not located.”

No additional information is immediately available.