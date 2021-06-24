Newsom Recall Election Moving Forward

CA Secretary of State Logo View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Over 1.7 million valid signatures were submitted to election officials to recall Governor Gavin Newsom, and the 30-day window allowing people to remove signatures has now passed.

The California Secretary of State’s Office reports that only 43 people chose to do so. It leaves well over the 1.5 million signatures needed to trigger a recall election. There have been 54 attempts to recall a California Governor since 1911, but this is only the second time that a recall effort will make it all the way to the ballot. The only other time was when Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger replaced Gray Davis in 2003.

The Lieutenant Governor will now be tasked with setting a date for the recall, and it will likely be sometime in the Fall. The State Department of Finance estimates the cost to put on a statewide recall election will be $215-million.

The victor of the recall election, whether it be Newsom or someone new, will have a quick turnaround period to run for re-election. The governor seat will again be on the ballot in 2022.