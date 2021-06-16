No Cooling Centers To Open In Tuolumne County

Sonora Triple Digit Heat View Photo

Sonora, CA – There will be no cooling centers opening in Tuolumne County later this weekend during the triple-digit temperatures forecast by the National Weather Services.

It has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Mother Lode with temperatures projected to hit between 100 and 113. In a written press release the Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services (OES) explains the reason for no cooling centers this way.

“Per the Tuolumne County 2019 Extreme Weather Contingency Plan, the anticipated weather does not meet the threshold to open cooling centers.”

However, OES officials add that the public can still retreat from the heat in several county buildings and other facilities, which they provided below:

For relief from hot weather, public buildings like the Tuolumne County Library are available during their usual business hours.

The Main Library located at 480 Greenley Road Sonora, CA 95370 will be extending hours until 6:00 PM, Weds, Thurs, and Friday, June 16-18th, 2021.

Twain Harte Community Services District will have the Legion Hall facility open at 18775 Manzanita Dr. on Weds 12-4pm and Friday from 12-5pm. Thank you to Twain Harte CSD/Fire for supporting and Twain Harte CERT volunteers who will be on hand to staff during open hours.

OES officials added that state COVID indoor protocols are in place in county buildings including wearing masks and social distancing. Questions can be directed to the OES office at 533-5511 or email: OES@co.tuolumne.ca.us

Calaveras County is offering six cooling centers at different locations throughout the county, click here for details.