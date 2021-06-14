Excessive Heat Warning Issued For The Mother Lode

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Mother Lode, the Central Sierra Nevada Foothills, and the Northern San Joaquin Valley from 11 AM Thursday morning through 9 PM Saturday evening.

Dangerously hot conditions are forecast during this time period with high temperatures ranging from 100 to 113. The hottest afternoons are forecast to occur on Thursday and Friday with hot conditions continuing into the weekend.

What is behind the heat event? High pressure over the Desert Southwest is forecast to build west over California, resulting in widespread warming over northern California. High temperatures will soar well into the triple digits by Thursday. These hot afternoon temperatures, combined with warm overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 80s, will produce widespread high to very high heat risk. Consequently, the Excessive Heat Warning has been issued.

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

During the heat event, drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.