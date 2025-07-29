Arrest Following Stabbing Incident In Glencoe

Calaveras County Sheriff patrol vehicle View Photo

Glencoe, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office says a 21-year-old Mokelumne Hill man stabbed a victim while they were both assisting with food service during a community event in Glencoe.

The incident happened back on July 18 at the American Legion Hall on Upper Dorray Road.

The Sheriff’s Office reports, “Law enforcement and emergency medical services personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, deputies learned that the suspect had been detained by a California Highway Patrol officer shortly before their arrival, and the victim was receiving medical assistance from bystanders. Once the emergency medical personnel arrived, they began administering emergency medical care and transporting the victim to a trauma center.”

An investigation identified Logan Christian Connolly, 21, as the sole suspect. The sheriff’s office adds that the incident was “unprovoked,” and that he allegedly “used a kitchen knife to stab the victim multiple times in the upper torso area.”

Connolly was booked into Calaveras County Jail on charges of attempted murder and mayhem.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that detectives will continue to conduct follow-up efforts over the coming weeks, including interviews and the evaluation of evidence.