California Will Wind Down COVID Restrictions

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom says he will sign two executive orders later today aimed at winding down the state’s response to COVID-19.

The actions will come ahead of June 15, when the state plans to end many of the physical distancing and masking requirements.

Newsom hints that the first Executive Order will be in relation to ending many rules and emergency measures for COVID, and the second is to end the Blueprint Model that places counties in color-coded tiers.

He hinted that some earlier COVID actions will remain in place for things like loosening rules for telehealth and allowing pharmacy techs to administer the vaccine. We reported yesterday that some masking rules will also remain in place for select scenarios.

The Governor also announced 15 more winners of $50,000 today in the “Vax For The Win” lottery. Same as last week, there were no winners picked from the Mother Lode counties, as a majority were from the coastal areas. There were winners this week though from Fresno and Kern counties. On Tuesday there will be 10 winners picked to each receive $1.5-million. Everyone who receives at least one dose is automatically entered into the lottery, but to claim the money, you must complete the vaccination process (one dose for J&J or two for Moderna and Pfizer).