State Issues New Mask Guidance

Sacramento, CA — The California Public Health Department has revised its rules for mask-wearing in social settings.

The revised guidance will take effect on June 15 when California more fully reopens its economy.

Masks will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most all social settings. The exceptions are that masks will still be required for everyone who is riding on public transit (including airplanes, taxis, ferries, trains and ride-shares). Also, everyone will be required to wear one indoors at k-12 schools, childcare locations and other youth settings. State officials say this is because youth under 12 are currently ineligible for the vaccine. They must also be worn in healthcare settings, long-term care facilities, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and cooling sites.

Venue operators will still have the option to require everyone to wear masks, or prove vaccination status, if they choose, but businesses/venues cannot prevent someone from having a face-covering as a condition for participation.

There is still some confusion/uncertainty related to masking in the workplace. We reported last week that the independent CAL OSHA board voted 4-3 to only allow employees to take off masks if everyone in the room is vaccinated. At a special meeting last night, that rule was lifted, and the board will vote on revised rules on June 17 to better align with the Governor’s directives.