100 Acre Burn Planned Near New Melones

New Melones Reservoir View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — Smoke will be visible today and tomorrow near the northeastern portion of New Melones Reservoir in the Glory Hole Recreation Area.

The Bureau of Reclamation, in partnership with CAL Fire, will be burning 100 acres. The purpose is to reduce noxious weeds, invasive plants and other wildfire fuels. The prescribed burn is scheduled to start at 10am today and wrap up sometime on Wednesday. Smoke could linger for several days afterward, according to BOR.

The BOR adds that smoke could drift across parts of Calaveras, Tuolumne and Amador counties. Residents near the immediate burn site are encouraged to keep doors and windows closed.