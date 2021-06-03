Options Explored For Ackerson Meadow Restoration

Yosemite, CA — Federal officials are considering three different options to reduce erosion and restore wetland functionality at the Ackerson Meadow.

The planned Ackerson Meadow Restoration Project is a joint effort between Yosemite National Park and the Stanislaus National Forest as the meadow extends across both of those federal properties.

Yosemite officials say it is the “largest mid-elevation meadow” in the park.

Spokesperson Jamie Richards adds, “The meadow is important to a suite of at-risk wildlife species. A large unnatural erosion gully network, up to 14 feet deep and 100 feet wide, is actively draining 90 acres of former wetlands in the meadow and threatening an additional 100 acres of wet meadow habitat.”

The first alternative is to completely fill the gully system with soil to the level of the meadow terrace. The second option is to install over 350 small hand-built structures in the gully to capture sediment, create immediate pond habitat, and increase periodic inundation. The third proposal is a hybrid of the two.

Public comments on the proposals are being accepted through June 8. Click here to find more information.