Update: Caltrans Reopens Sonora And Ebbetts Passes

Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass View Photo

Update at 10:30am: Following some high country snow late last week, Caltrans reports that Highway 108 Sonora Pass and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass are both back open for seasonal travel.

Original story at 9:25am: Strawberry, CA — Crews are making a final run this morning along both Highway 108 Sonora Pass and Highway 4 Ebbetts ahead of hopefully reopening both roads.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Caltrans spokesperson Bob Highfill reports that both passes should tentatively reopen sometime later today. We will pass along more information when it becomes available.

Sonora Pass reopened for the season on May 6 and Ebbetts Pass swung the gates open on May 13. Both passes were then closed last Thursday due to high country snow.

Meanwhile, Highway 120 Tioga Pass in Yosemite will reopen for the season on Thursday.