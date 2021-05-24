Tioga Pass Scheduled To Reopen For Season

Yosemite National Park View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Later this week is anticipated to be the first chance to travel over Highway 120 Tioga Pass this season.

Yosemite National Park is planning to open the seasonal road at 8am on Thursday. Meanwhile the Tuolumne Meadows Store, Grill and Post Office will tentatively reopen on Friday. Travelers are urged to use caution over the pass, especially if going off on any of the hiking trails, because many are still snow-covered.

Day-use reservations are currently required to enter Yosemite National Park.

As of this morning, Highway 108 Sonora Pass and Highway 4 Ebbetts remain temporarily closed following high country snow late last week.