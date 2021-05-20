Winter Weather Advisory For Sierra Nevada

Pinecrest, CA — The National Weather Service warns that snowfall is anticipated today at the upper elevations of the Sierra Nevada.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for elevations above 6,500 feet at noon and it will continue until midnight. Most areas above 6,500 feet are projected to see snowfall between 2-4 inches, with some peaks seeing up to seven inches. A dusting of snow is possible down to as low as 3,500 feet.

We reported earlier that Highway 108 Sonora Pass and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass will both close at noon today. Campers and hikers are advised to prepare for winter conditions and the potential for lightning.