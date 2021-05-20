Angels Camp Losing Councilmember

Downtown Angels Camp View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — A councilman who was elected in November of last year has submitted his letter of resignation.

Jeremy Leonard cites increasing work commitments at his business as the main reason for stepping down. He also adds, “Sadly, it looks like I will have to relocate outside the city limits as the availability of housing is severely lacking and I have been unable to find the necessary and permanent housing for myself and my business equipment.”

Councilmembers are required to live in the city limits.

During his short term in office, Leonard spearheaded a community cleanup day, and helped lead construction projects at the Angels Camp Museum.

Mayor Alvin Broglio says, “We recognize that stepping down was a difficult decision and we are sad to lose a longtime city resident and hardworking team member.”

The council has 60 days to fill the vacancy.