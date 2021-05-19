Blue Zones Project Coming To Tuolumne County

Adventist Health Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA–The community is welcome to participate in a series of presentations about the Blue Zones Project and to learn about its approach to individual and community health. This is a project that is growing in popularity, already being used in 55 communities in North America with some encouraging results.

In 2020, Adventist Health acquired Blue Zones, a company built on the research of National Geographic Fellow Dan Buettner. Buettner studied five areas of the world that have been linked with high levels of longevity. These areas with long-lived residents are known as “blue zones” that comes from the ink that’s used the circle them on a map. Some commonalities were discovered in these locations that provided the basis of the goals and programs that Blue Zone brings to communities. Matthew Rose the Director of Community Well-being at Adventist Health Sonora explains

“Over the past few years, I’ve had the privilege of getting to know our community better through my involvement in public well-being, while working alongside community leaders to make Tuolumne County such a great place to live, I’ve been invited into many clubs, commissions, coalitions, partnerships and action teams who have opened my eyes to the depth of talent, expertise and relentless sense of duty in our county, This is an opportunity to align with each other in ways we never have before, to help our people rediscover their purpose, wake up with meaning, and find hope.”

More information and an invitation to RSVP for the keynote and community transformation presentations, as well as several community input sessions from May 24 through 28, are available by visiting here.