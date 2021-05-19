SRT Announces 2021 ‘Homecoming’ Season

Sierra Repertory Theatre View Photo

Sonora, CA — Theatre’s across the country were impacted by COVID-19 this past year, and Sierra Repertory Theatre is announcing plans to reopen in September.

Scot Viets, SRT’s Producing Artistic Director, is today’s KVML Newsmaker of the Day.

Both the east Sonora location and the Fallon House in Columbia will be utilized for what is being referred to as the 2021 “Homecoming Season.”

The season will kickoff with Shrek the Musical running September 2 – October 3, Murder on the Orient Express from October 28 – November 28, and Meet Me In St. Louis from November 18 – December 19.

Asked about whether there will be special seating arrangements due to COVID-19, Viets says it is still a very fluid situation. Tickets will be available in mid to late June.

For more information on the 2021 season, click here.