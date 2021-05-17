Tuolumne County Supervisors To Get Early Look At Budget

Tuolumne County Supervisors View Photo

Sonora, CA — County staff will present an update on the status of Tuolumne County’s 2021-2022 budget, and the board of supervisors will give direction regarding further development.

Tuesday’s meeting will be the first presentation the board receives about the proposed spending plan which will take effect on July 1st. No details regarding the proposal were released in the documents made public ahead of the meeting. We reported earlier that the State of California is projecting a $75-billion surplus.

Also tomorrow the board will hear an update on the local response to COVID-19, decide whether to add ATCAA to its list of voting members on the Tuolumne County Homeless Advisory Committee, and discuss whether to submit correspondence on the Environmental Impact Report being developed for Chicken Ranch Rancheria of MeWuk Indians planned new resort and hotel project.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9am.