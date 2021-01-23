All-New Chicken Ranch Casino & Resort To Bring New Jobs To Mother Lode

Concept Drawing of the Proposed New Chicken Ranch Casino Resort View Photos

Jamestown, CA – Hundreds of new jobs will be coming with the all-new Chicken Ranch Casino & Resort in Jamestown.

The Chicken Ranch Rancheria Me-Wuk Indians of California officially unveiled plans for its new casino and resort today. The brand-new gaming resort and conference center will be built on the slope below the casino’s current location, off Highway 108 in Jamestown. Construction is slated for this summer with the doors are expected to open in late 2023.

The casino notes, “The state-of-the-art property will be the first of its kind in the area and lead the charge in ushering a new era of economic development for the city of Jamestown and beyond.”

The casino currently employs 283 employees, and the new project is expected to bring about 250 additional jobs with livable wages and benefits to the region. In addition to the resort, there will be a new conference center, with casino officials hoping to attract local businesses and organizations and also Bay Area companies.

Back in 2019, Tribal Chairman Lloyd Mathiesen initially shared plans for the expansion, as reported here.

With tourism growing in the area as it is a gateway to Yosemite National Park, but with lodging lacking, Mathiesen saw an opportunity, “We’ve taken a careful and calculated strategy in growing our business to meet the needs of our guests throughout the region with the thrill and escape of gaming and great food. But the idea of a resort was always in the back of our minds. We’ve all seen the tourist and transient dollars pass through our community over the years. It just makes sense to offer those people the opportunity to stay awhile.”

While starting as a bingo hall in 1985, it has grown into a full-fledged casino, offering 603 gaming machines, table games, smoke-free gaming, Bingo five nights a week, Ranch House restaurant, and The Roost café bistro. Additional photos will be released as the project progresses.