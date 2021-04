Sonora, CA — Firefighters quickly stopped an RV fire that spread to some nearby vegetation.

It ignited at around 7pm in the Camp Hope homeless camp in the Stockton Road area along outskirts of Sonora. CAL Fire reports that the vegetation burned was about 1/8 acre. Crews are on scene mopping up the incident.

Written by BJ Hansen.

