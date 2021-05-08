Red Flag Warning Issued For The Mother Lode

Drift Smoke visible from Parrotts Ferry Bridge (file photo) View Photo

A Red Flag Warning is now in effect until 6 PM Monday for the Southern Mother Lode (Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties below 3,000 feet) and the Northern San Joaquin Valley.

According to the National Weather Service, gusty north to east wind, low humidity and unseasonably dry fuels will result in critical fire weather conditions over portions of the Central Valley and surrounding foothills below 2,000 feet. The strongest winds are expected through favorably oriented gaps and canyons in the surrounding foothills. Lighter wind is expected Tuesday, but hot and dry weather conditions will continue.

In the Mother Lode, winds up to fifteen mph will continue at times with local gusts up to thirty mph.

In the Northern San Joaquin Valley, winds range from ten to twenty-five mph with local gusts up to forty mph.

Minimum daytime humidity is in the single digits or teens. Poor to moderate overnight humidity recovery ranges from thirty-five to forty-five percent.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended and has been suspended in the Mother Lode.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.