Fire Weather Watch Issued For Tuolumne & Calaveras Counties

Smoke Rises In The Mother Lode (File Photo) View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the Northern San Joaquin Valley and the Southern Mother Lode below 2,000 feet, from late tonight through Monday afternoon. The Southern Mother Lode includes Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

Widespread gusty north to east wind is expected Saturday and will persist into Monday afternoon. Winds will range from ten to twenty-five mph with gusts up to thirty-five mph.

The strongest wind is expected through favorably oriented gaps and canyons in the surrounding foothills.

Combined with low humidity and dry fuels, critical fire weather conditions will increase over the lower elevations. Minimum daytime humidity will be in the single digits or teens, with poor to moderate overnight humidity recovery.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Lighter wind is expected Tuesday, but dry and hot conditions continue.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.