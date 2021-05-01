Campo Fire Containment Grows

Campo Fire in Calaveras County View Photo

Campo Seco, CA – The containment continues to climb in the Campo Fire burning in Calaveras County since yesterday (Thursday) afternoon.

An update from CAL Fire in the five o’clock hour, detailed that the blaze is holding steady at 160 acres. Additionally, crews have gained 40 percent containment from 15 percent reported this morning.

“Firefighters made good progress today despite warm conditions and a slight breeze. Firefighters will continue to work towards full containment throughout the evening and overnight,” reported CAL Fire TCU spokesperson Walynda Miller.

The evacuation warnings for the south end of Buckboard Lane and Old Doggie Way were lifted at 5:30 p.m., according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Sgt. Greg Stark. The shelter that was set up at Calaveras High School in San Andreas is being closed.

This fire started just after 4 p.m. when the flames from a debris burn escaped on a property in the 5100 block of Buckboard Lane in Campo Seco, as reported here.