Bear Cub Killed In Morning Crash

By Tracey Petersen
Arnold, CA — Sadly, the CHP is reporting that a bear cub was killed this morning after a collision happened in Calaveras County.

Officers were called for an animal hazard around 7:15 a.m. at 438 Mauna Kea Drive near Augusta Drive in the Blue Lake Springs subdivision, between Arnold and Dorrington. The CHP disclosed that the cub was found lying dead on the roadway off Moran Road and south of Highway 4. It had been struck by a vehicle.

It took about an hour for a road crew to remove the remains, clearing the roadway to completely reopen to travelers.

