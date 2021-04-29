Update: Fire In Valley Springs Area, Evacuation Warning Issued

Campo Fire in Calaveras County View Photos

Update at 2:45 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Walynda Miller tells Clarke Broadcasting that the Campo Fire in Calaveras County is the result of an escaped debris burn. It remains 5 acres in size and burning at a moderate rate of spread in the 5100 block of Buckboard Lane near Campo Seco Road in Campo Seco. An evacuation warning remains at the south end of Buckboard Lane and along Old Doggie Way.

The CHP reports that the intersection of Water Town and Campo Seco Road has been closed to traffic.

Update at 2:30 p.m.: CAL Fire has dubbed the blaze the “Campo Fire.” It is burning in the 5100 block of Buckboard Lane near Campo Seco Road in Campo Seco. An evacuation warning remains at the south end of Buckboard Lane and along Old Doggie Way. It is 5 acres in size and moving at a moderate rate of spread. Additional resources including more aircraft have been called to the scene.

Update at 1:55 p.m.: CAL Fire dispatch reports that the fire burning in the 5100 block of Buckboard Lane near Campo Seco Road in Campo Seco. It is 5 acres in size and there is an evacuation warning in place. They add that flames are heading uphill in the brush at a moderate rate of spread.

Calaveras County Sheriffs Sgt. Greg Stark tells Clarke Broadcasting that the evacuation warning is for residents on the south end of Buckboard and Old Doggie Way.

Original post at 1:30 p.m. written by Nic Peterson: Campo Seco, CA–Air and ground resources are headed to a vegetation fire in the valley springs area of Calaveras County.

Cal-Fire reports the flames broke out in the 5100 block of Buckboard Lane near Campo Seco Road in the Campo Seco. There is no word of the fire’s size, the rate of spread, or if any structures or threatened. We will bring you more details as soon they come into the NewsCenter.