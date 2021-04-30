Some Containment Gained On Campo Fire

Campo Fire in Calaveras County View Photo

Campo Seco, CA — The first major wildfire of the 2021 season ignited yesterday afternoon in Calaveras County. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore says the Campo Fire is 160 acres and 5-percent contained, as of this morning. It ignited yesterday afternoon in the 5100 block of Buckboard Lane in Campo Seco.

evacuations remain in place for the Loera Hills area and include the west sides of Loera Hills Road and portions of Watertown Road. at the south end of Buckboard Lane and along Old Doggie Way. An evacuation center has been set up at Calaveras High School located at 350 High School Street, San Andreas inside the Flock Gym. CAL Fire details that the blaze is the result of an escaped debris burn.

