Recall Election Bill Pulled From Consideration

California State Capitol Building View Photo

Sacramento, CA — A contentious bill related to future recall elections in California will not move forward this legislative session.

Democratic Senator Josh Newman introduced a bill that would have made signature information on recall petitions public record. Targets of recall elections would then have the contact information of the signers. Proponents argued that it would allow those targets to reach out to people to ensure that they were not misled. Opponents argued that it would be a violation of privacy and lead to intimidation of voters.

The bill would not have impacted the current recall effort of Governor Gavin Newsom. During a hearing about the bill last week, many opponents protested outside the capitol. Newman says he is pulling the legislation because of the heated political climate related to the current recall effort of the Governor.