Another Motorcycle VS. Vehicle Crash

Valley Springs, CA — First responders are on the scene of a motorcycle versus minivan crash on Highway 26 at the Double Springs Road intersection.

Two air ambulances have been called to the scene as both the riders on the motorcycle have serious injuries with reports of arm and leg injuries. The minivan is reported to be an Amazon delivery vehicle. That section of the roadway has been closed as the wreckage is blocking the roadway. Officers are directing traffic, which is getting backed up. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.