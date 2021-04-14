4 New COVID Cases In Tuolumne And 3 In Calaveras

COVID-19 Regional Report Wednesday View Photo

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports four new COVID cases; a boy age 17 or younger, a man age 18 to 29, a woman 40 to 49 and a man age 70 to 79. No cases are currently hospitalized, one was released from isolation and nine are now active. Tuolumne County has a total of 4,062 cases split between 2,646 community cases and 1,416 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, there are currently no active COVID-19 positive inmates at the prison. Total community cases released from isolation are 2,573 and the total number of tests administered is 87,222. The county report lists 33,986 vaccine doses administered in Tuolumne.

Tuolumne Public Health recommends getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, washing your hands, physical distancing, avoiding crowds, and not going to work or school when sick to continue to provide layers of protection for each person, their loved ones, and for the community as the county remains in the Orange Tier.

Testing: The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site is open Sunday to Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM, closed Friday and Saturdays. Beginning Sunday April 25 the Fairgrounds testing site hours will be reduced to Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

Calaveras County – The Calaveras public health report had three new COVID-19 cases with the county’s total cases at 2,048. Active cases decreasing by one to 15 and recoveries increasing four to 1,982. No Calaveras residents with COVID are hospitalized. In total there have been 950 men, 1,081 women, and 18 with no gender reported infected with COVID-19. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID is 445 since the pandemic began. Calaveras reports 26,458 vaccinations given.

Mariposa County – Mariposa reported one new case yesterday an 88-year-old woman infected by person-to-person transmission. Mariposa has three active cases and one resident is currently in the hospital with COVID. Mariposa has had 417 total positives and is in the Orange tier.

Vaccines – Individuals should register on MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov to be notified of upcoming vaccination clinics and to schedule appointments. You can also call 833-422-4255. Tuolumne Public Health’s clinic scheduled for April 22nd is open for appointments through MyTurn, Calaveras Public Health has been using the system for over a month and Mariposa is also using it. On April 15th, eligibility will open up to everyone 16+ (Pfizer), 18+ (Moderna). More information about the local pharmacies and other places offering the vaccine are here.

The CDC and FDA released a joint statement about reviewing six reported cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine. All six cases of the condition, ‘central venous sinus thrombosis’ were among females between the ages of 18 and 48. Out of an abundance of caution, the CDC and FDA have recommended pausing the use of the J&J vaccine until further notice. Tuolumne County Public Health will not be administering any of the J&J vaccine until further notice. At this time, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare (6 cases being reviewed among over 6.8 million doses). COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority and these reports are being taken very seriously. People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider. The CDC-FDA statement can be viewed here: https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s0413-JJ-vaccine.html and the full CDC Health Alert can be viewed here: https://emergency.cdc.gov/han/2021/pdf/CDC-HAN-00442.pdf

State’s Blueprint To Reopen: California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy updated the Tier assignments today and local counties remained where they were. Tuolumne and Mariposa are currently in the Orange Tier, a less restrictive tier than Calaveras and Stanislaus which are in the Red Tier. Governor Gavin Newsom stated the Blueprint system could go away entirely by June 15 if cases continue to trend down and the number of vaccinated individuals continues to rise. The State’s Framework for the week ending April 3 for Tuolumne was a 2.7 Case Rate per 100,000 population up from a 2.5 Case Rate and a 1.8% Test Positivity Rate up from 1.2%. Calaveras’s rate went to 2.7 from a 7.1 Case Rate and a 5.5% Test Positivity Rate up from 4.1%.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 4/13 24 0 1,730 38 Calaveras 4/14 15 3 2,048 51 Mariposa 4/14 3 0 417 7 Mono 4/14 5 0 1,012 4 Stanislaus 4/14 441 42 53,692 1,023 Tuolumne 4/14 9 4 4,062 64 For other county-level statistics view our page here.