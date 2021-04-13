Wilco Opens, Harbor Freight Plans To Open In Summer

Sonora, CA — In an event that included City Mayor Matt Hawkins, Wilco has opened their new store in the shopping center. The opening at the vacant Orchard Supply Store in the Sonora Plaza Shopping Center was delayed a year due to COVID. Also in attendance at the ribbon-cutting were CEO of Tuolumne Chamber of Commerce, Parkyre Zelinksy-Salcedo, the store manager Marcus Rodriguez, Wilco CEO Sam Bugarsky, and Sonora FFA and Sectional FFA Officers from the local district.

Wilco Store spokesperson Jake Wilson previously noted that roughly 40% of the positions are full-time and 60% percent are part-time and there may be more than the 35 jobs available later. Some stores have up to 50-60 employees as the store gets busier over time. The January news story with the details is here.

As reported here in February Harbor Freight is opening next to Wilco at 760 Mono Way. They have announced they will be opening the store this summer. An official opening date will be announced closer to opening. The store is expected to bring between 25-30 new jobs to the local community.

Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Sonora area.

The new jobs will include Sales and Logistic Supervisors, Senior Associates, Sales Associates, and seasonal opportunities as well. Harbor Freight Tools notes it offers a competitive starting wage along with a best-in-class retail benefits package that includes robust health coverage, and Thanksgiving and Christmas off.

Trey Feiler, Senior Vice President, Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools says, “We’ve been looking to open a location in Sonora for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community.” Interested applicants can apply online at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Sonora, CA”.

Harbor Freights states it is a family-owned business that began in 1977. Harbor Freight Tools has 1,100 stores across the country and 23,000 associates. Freight Tools works to constantly improve the quality of its products and this year will introduce more than 600 new tools and accessories. Harbor Freight Tools is one of the nation’s fastest-growing retailers, opening two new stores every week.