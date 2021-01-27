Sonora’s Wilco Farm Store Months Away From Opening, Now Hiring

Wilco Store in Sonora View Photos

Sonora, CA – Hiring is underway, and the new Wilco Farm Store opening this spring in Sonora has 35 jobs available.

Already tapped as Store Manager is Sonora resident, Marcus Rodriguez. In a written press release, Wilco officials share that Rodriguez “enjoys the outdoors, a common lifestyle trait at Wilco, combined with a deep understanding of retail after many years of management within Walmart Stores.”

“Our team is excited to open in Sonora where outdoor activities, pets and rural lifestyles are strong within the community,” said TJ Colson, Wilco VP of Store Operations. “And it’s fitting to be in the former Orchard Supply facility because we offer many of the same hardware products that combine with the offering farm stores are known for,” Colson added.

The retailer announced their plans to fill the vacant Orchard Supply Store at the Sonora Plaza Shopping Center on Mono Way in January of last year, as reported here. The farmer-owned cooperative based out of Oregon says its mission is to strengthen agriculture and rural lifestyles. The Sonora store will offer farm/feed, hardware and fencing supplies. It also has work clothing and boots, livestock gear along with pet supplies and grooming. Those interested in applying for positions at the store can click here.

“We have lots of openings to fill,” said Colson. “We look forward to building our team, and welcoming customers in April.”

Clarke Broadcasting reached out to Wilco officials regarding more details on the 35 jobs that need to be filled and the pay range but have not yet received a response.

The Sonora store is the 23rd overall location throughout Washington, Oregon and California. It is the second location to open in California. Wilco officials say it is unique because it features a covered drive-through warehouse with free pickup for any online orders.