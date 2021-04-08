Tuolumne Switches To State’s MyTurn For COVID Vaccine Registration

Tuolumne County — Beginning today individuals should register on MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov to be notified of upcoming vaccination clinics and to schedule appointments. You can also call 833-422-4255. Tuolumne Public Health’s clinic scheduled for April 22nd is open for appointments through MyTurn. Public health notes until April 15th, appointments will be limited to statewide eligible groups: age 50+, 16-64 with health conditions, and identified sectors until April 15th when the eligibility will open up to everyone 16+ (Pfizer), 18+ (Moderna or Janssen). More information about the local pharmacies and other places offering the vaccine are here.

Tuolumne Public Health reports one new COVID case since yesterday, a woman age 60 to 69. Three individuals were released from the isolation, 15 cases are active, none are in the hosptal. Tuolumne County has a total of 4,051 cases split between 2,635 community cases and 1,416 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, there are currently no active COVID-19 positive inmates at the prison. Total community cases released from isolation are 2,556 and the total number of tests administered is 85,788. The county reports 31,508 vaccine doses administered in Tuolumne.

Tuolumne Public Health says, “Thank you for continuing to practice the important preventive measures that help reduce the burden of disease in Tuolumne County. In addition to getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, washing your hands, physical distancing, avoiding crowds, and not going to work or school when sick continue to provide layers of protection for each person, their loved ones, and for our community. Our individual actions become even more important as we move into less restrictive tiers and more activities open up.”

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health reports one new COVID-19 case since yesterday with the county’s total cases at 2,033 and active cases decreasing by one to 15. Recoveries increased two to 1,967 with no cases in the hospital. In total there have been 943 men, 1,071 women and 18 with no gender reported infected with COVID-19. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID remains at 445 since the pandemic began. Calaveras reports 24,397 vaccinations given.

Mariposa County – Had 3 new COVID-19 positive cases yesterday and none today. The cases are a 28 and a 52-year-old women who both acquired COVID by community transmission, and a 21-year-old woman who acquired it from person to person transmission. One Mariposa resident is currently in the hospital with COVID. They have 6 active COVID cases, 415 total positives, 402 listed as recovered and 7 deaths total.

Testing: The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site is open Sunday to Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM, closed Friday and Saturdays. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

State’s Blueprint To Reopen: Tuolumne and Mariposa are in the Orange Tier, a less restrictive tier than Calaveras which is in the Red Tier. The State’s Framework for the week ending March 27 for Tuolumne was a 2.5 Case Rate per 100,000 population down from a 3.3 Case Rate and a 1.2% Test Positivity Rate down from 1.6%. Calaveras did not make it to the Orange Tier with an increase of its Case Rate to 7.1 from a 6.5 Case Rate and a 4.1% Test Positivity Rate up from 3%. An update of what metrics qualifies a county to move to another tier occurred in response to meeting the statewide vaccine equity metric of 4 million doses of vaccine. The state’s Friday update of the Travel Advisory is here. Changes in public gathering rules are in the April 2 news story here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Amador 4/7 35 5 1,713 38 Calaveras 4/7 16 3 2,032 51 Mariposa 4/8 6 3 415 7 Mono 4/8 16 2 1,010 4 Stanislaus 4/8 481 55 53,249 1,012 Tuolumne 4/8 15 1 4,051 64